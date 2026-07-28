South Bend council votes to pause Continental Divide Trail work

The controversial Midwest Continental Divide Trail project suffered another setback last night. The council voted against the wishes of Mayor James Mueller.

The council voted 7-1 for a resolution to pause the project sponsored by Council Member Oliver Davis. The resolution says the city should stop work on the trail at least until the Indiana General Assembly can make changes to the program next year.

The project has faced growing opposition from farmers and property owners in the western part of the county, especially around North Liberty. The county council had planned to consider a bill creating a commission to develop the project at its meeting Tuesday but county commissioners have withdrawn the bill.

But Mueller’s team says the trail would support eco-tourism, recreation and land conservation. Earlier Monday they sent council members a memo saying that if they passed the resolution, “senior advisors to the mayor will advise him to veto it.” Only council member Rachel Tomas-Morgan voted against the pause.

Council member Sheila Niezgodski abstained from the vote to, what she said, avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. Her husband, State Sen. David Niezgodski, like most state lawmakers from Michiana, co-sponsored the bill authorizing $40 million in state funding for the effort.