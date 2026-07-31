Benton Harbor to partner with Notre Dame on plans for downtown, riverfront

The University of Notre Dame is looking to help Benton Harbor redevelop its downtown and riverfront. The university says it’s part of the School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative.

Listening sessions with residents, businesses and other stakeholders will be held Wednesday, with more public events planned on August 17, 18 and 20 at the Benton Harbor Urban Innovation Lab.

The goal is to provide short-term recommendations, as well as a long-term vision for the riverfront, guiding future investments in housing, recreation and economic development. Notre Dame says it builds off of previous plans and a 2023 grant from the state of Michigan.

The project will also include a downtown master plan that will identify sites for redevelopment and develop strategies for beautification. The Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative has done similar projects in South Bend, Elkhart, Kalamazoo and Gary.

The University of Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.