Goshen's Shanklin Pool to be removed

A summertime destination in Goshen will soon be removed. On Monday, the city will start demolition of the Shanklin Pool.

The city says the pool opened in 1970, after a fundraising campaign by the Goshen Rotary Club. It served the city for 54 years.

A few years ago, Goshen officials determined that it had to be replaced, but Mayor Gina Leichty says the new aquatic center was put on hold, when the state’s tax restructuring led to a loss in revenue for the city. "Hopefully, the future will be brighter," Leichty told the city's board of works Thursday. "We shall see."

The board of works agreed to let city crews do the demolition work themselves, which is estimated to cost about half of hiring an outside contractor. Board members also agreed to hire Protechs to remove asbestos found in the roof of the pool’s bathhouse, at a cost of more than $2,300. The current pool area will be restored to greenspace.

The city says it’s committed to exploring funding opportunities for a new pool, but there’s currently no timeline for when one might be built.