Severe weather hits Michiana but no tornado touchdowns reported

Severe weather whipped through Michiana Tuesday, downing trees and bringing lots of rain after heavy downpours overnight.

Jim Andersen, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service for Northern Indiana, says things got a bit intense across the area Tuesday, especially in northwest Indiana.

“Lot of reports of trees downed, lot of power outages also," Andersen said. "In Starke County we even had some baseball-sized hail fall and it damaged some vehicles.”

The weather service issued a tornado warning for most of Michiana from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. but Andersen said they hadn’t received any reports of tornadoes touching down. They issued the warning after seeing 70 mph winds near Plymouth, after seeing the same system drive 80 mph winds in Chicago.

“So we were definitely very worried. You can get very little spin-ups with the very strong wind like that and they’re very hard to pick up on radar.”

Andersen says we could see some scattered thunderstorms overnight Tuesday but they shouldn’t be severe.