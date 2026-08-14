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Elkhart council could pause data centers as city sets standards

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 14, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT

The city of Elkhart is considering a moratorium on data centers while it studies their impacts and develops standards for their approval.

It might seem like there isn’t enough room in the city for hyperscale data centers, but common council member Aaron Mishler notes there could be room for smaller ones, or developers could buy existing factory buildings, demolish them and build large data centers there.

On Monday the council will hear first reading of an ordinance offered by Mayor Rod Roberson that calls for a temporary moratorium, or pause, on any new applications filed with the city to build data centers or battery energy storage systems.

The bill gives staff 60 days to develop standards for everything from electrical grid capacity and water impacts to fire and traffic safety around data centers.

It calls for a longer pause, 180 days, until the council can include those standards in a new Unified Development Ordinance.

Mishler, also a city plan commission member, says without such standards, a developer could launch a data center however it wants as long as that land is zoned industrial.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerHyperscale Data CenterElkhartElkhart Common CouncilUnified Development OrdinanceElkhart Mayor Rod Roberson
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott