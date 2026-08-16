CN to host whistle stop in South Bend, as Union Station plans get federal funding

Canadian National is bringing its America250 locomotives to South Bend for a whistle stop Tuesday. Locomotive 1776 featuring a “Screaming Eagle” design and Locomotive 2026 with a design inspired by Air Force One are scheduled to stop at Union Station at 10:50 a.m.

Downtown South Bend Executive Director Willow Wetherall encourages railfans to arrive a half hour early. “We’ll have some food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities, so it’ll be a really great opportunity to bring the family out, enjoy lunch, see the train roll in, get a tour of Union Station,” Wetherall said.

The stop is part of a three-day tour that will also feature events in Michigan. In a press release, CN says it’s meant to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary “and the important role freight rail continues to play in connecting communities, industries and supply chains.”

Wetherall says Tuesday’s event is not only a chance to see the train engines, but also to see Union Station and learn about its history. “For generations, people arrived by train into Union Station, but obviously, for the last few decades, there’s a lot of people that have never been inside the beautiful historic building,” Wetherall noted.

This comes as efforts to bring passenger trains back to Union Station have gotten a boost from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded up to $3.8 million toward a project to bring Amtrak service to Union Station.

The National Railroad Partnership Program grant would help with project planning and development. In its grant announcement, the Department of Transportation says moving Amtrak downtown would allow for faster travel, increased ridership and better connections to bus routes.

Wetherall believes it would be great for the area, as well. "It’s a great way for people to enter into our community, and the Grand Hall is just gorgeous," Wetherall said. "Being able to arrive right in front of Four Winds Field and just blocks from the heart of our city will just be a positive all around."

This round of federal grants also includes funding for track and bridge upgrades in Michigan and new trainsets for Amtrak’s shorter routes.