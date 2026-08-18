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Elkhart advances data center pause to adopt standards

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:24 AM EDT

The Elkhart Common Council Monday night advanced a bill calling for a data center pause until they can adopt standards and rules for data centers and battery energy storage systems.

The bill is sponsored by the Mayor Rod Roberson administration. Roberson says if the city doesn’t create standards, tech firms can develop them however they want as long as the land is zoned industrial.

The bill gives city staff 60 days to study issues associated with these facilities, from the electrical grid and water impacts to fire protection and air quality, nose and vibration levels. It calls for a longer pause, 180 days, until the council can include those standards in a new Unified Development Ordinance.

In a statement, Roberson said the pause “gives us the time to do our homework, understand those impacts, and develop thoughtful zoning standards that protect our community while ensuring future development is conducive to Elkhart’s long-term success.”

The council will have a public hearing and final vote at a special meeting Aug. 27.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerHyperscale Data CenterElkhart Common CouncilElkhart Mayor Rod Robersonpaused
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott