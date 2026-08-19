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NTSB shares preliminary findings on Zimmy’s Tavern explosion

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
National Transportation Safety Board
/
NTSB.gov

Investigators believe last month’s explosion that destroyed Zimmy’s Tavern in Union, Michigan was caused by a leaking gas line. The National Transportation Safety Board shared preliminary findings Wednesday.

The report says SEMCO Energy found evidence of natural gas in the sewer and underground on nearby properties. Crews from SEMCO’s parent company reportedly traced the leak to a joint in a section of pipe about 60 feet from the building. The NTSB says it’s taken sections of the pipeline to its lab for further examination and testing.

The explosion on the morning of July 28 left one person seriously injured and led to the temporary evacuation of the area. The incident remains under investigation.
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Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger