NTSB shares preliminary findings on Zimmy’s Tavern explosion

Investigators believe last month’s explosion that destroyed Zimmy’s Tavern in Union, Michigan was caused by a leaking gas line. The National Transportation Safety Board shared preliminary findings Wednesday.

The report says SEMCO Energy found evidence of natural gas in the sewer and underground on nearby properties. Crews from SEMCO’s parent company reportedly traced the leak to a joint in a section of pipe about 60 feet from the building. The NTSB says it’s taken sections of the pipeline to its lab for further examination and testing.

The explosion on the morning of July 28 left one person seriously injured and led to the temporary evacuation of the area. The incident remains under investigation.