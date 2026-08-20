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Transpo plans free fare week to help riders adjust to service changes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Photo provided

Transpo’s bus service adjustments take effect after Labor Day, and it’ll offer free fares to help riders adjust.

Starting September 8, Route 14 along Sample Street will be eliminated, while Route 10 will be adjusted to cover the western portion. In Mishawaka, the current Route 15 will be merged into Route 7, and the eastern end of Route 1 will be shortened.

Now, Transpo says it’ll offer free rides September 8 through September 12, while passengers familiarize themselves with the new routes and schedules.

The Transpo Board of Directors approved the changes back in June, amid concerns about funding and rising operating costs. More details on the new routes and schedules can be found at sbtranspo.com.
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Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger