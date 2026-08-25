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South Bend art museum confident city will give it time to find new home

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:53 PM EDT

The South Bend Museum of Art expects to learn Thursday that the city will give them three years to move out of the Century Center.

The city’s Downtown 2045 plan calls for removing the Century Center’s northern part that houses the museum, to open that area up to the riverfront.

Since 2018, museum executive director Lisa Shaffer says the nonprofit, free museum has operated on a month-to-month lease, paying no rent or utilities to the city. But the city has the right to end the lease with three years’ notice.

The Civic Center Board of Managers will hear a resolution on the issue at its meeting Thursday. Shaffer says she’ll meet next Tuesday with city leaders to start discussing a new location. But she doesn’t think the museum could be moved into a new building in three years.

“I’m sure as we work with the city about trying to identify the next great opportunity to really grow and expand the museum, I’m sure we can come to some resolution about how long this takes," Shaffer says. "Retrofitting a building, building a building, there’s lots of things to consider here in a short period of time.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Museum of ArtCentury CenterLisa ShafferDowntown South Bend 2045
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott