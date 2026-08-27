Groups offers free fly fishing lessons Saturday in South Bend

If you’re stressed out by work or all that’s happening in the news these days, there’s a local group offering a relaxing way to escape it all for a bit on Saturday. A group is offering free fly fishing lessons.

Fly fishing involves using a rod to throw a weighted line into the water with artificial bait. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Leeper Park west, near the tennis courts, members of the St. Joseph River Valley Fly Fishers club will offer free casting lessons. Adults and kids age 10 and up are welcome.

So what’s it take to fly fish?

“Definitely patience," says club member Tim Scott. "Definitely a art and a skill to cast a fly rod, which anybody can learn. It’s kind of like in the same skill level as golf. You work on your skill in how to cast a fly rod. You got to move. You got to move with the river, you got to read the water and move to where the fish are. I like it just because it’s active.”

You can fly fish from a boat, the shore or standing in shallow water wearing waders. Scott says Saturday’s casting lessons will be on grass, no water, but the club enjoys fly fishing the river near that spot.