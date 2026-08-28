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Elkhart city council passes data center, battery storage pause 9-0

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT

The Elkhart Common Council has passed a data center and battery energy storage system moratorium while the city develops rules for those types of development.

The council voted 9-0 Thursday to pause considering any new hyperscale data center applications for at least six months while city staff develops standards for everything from electrical grid capacity to water and air impacts.

In St. Joseph County, where the council also is considering a moratorium or ban, South Bend Regional Chamber President Jeff Rea says he’s worried the county will miss out on over a trillion dollars in data center development expected over the next two years.

But Elkhart Common Council President Arvis Dawson doesn’t share that concern.

“We’re in a prime spot. We have plenty of water. We’re a transportation hub. So they’re going to come to us. I don’t think we’re going to miss out on anything by us taking time to do what we need to do to do our due diligence to make sure that if and when a data center should come, that it’s what we want.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerHyperscale Data CenterElkhart Common CouncilArvis Dawsonbattery energy storage systems
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott