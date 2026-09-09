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South Bend Fire keeping control of Stadium Flats investigation so far

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
South Bend fire investigators on Tuesday begin the process of determining what caused a fire in the upper floors of the Lafayette Building Monday in downtown South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
South Bend fire investigators on Tuesday begin the process of determining what caused a fire in the upper floors of the Lafayette Building Monday in downtown South Bend.

Tuesday’s fire at a downtown South Bend apartment construction site came almost three months to the day after a fire burned the historic Lafayette Building just a few blocks to the north. The investigation into the first fire’s cause seems to have stalled.

From Tuesday’s fire, South Bend Fire Department spokeswoman Melissa Stephens on Wednesday said the department’s investigators spent the day collecting evidence and reviewing camera footage from surrounding buildings. She said a state fire investigator is helping but it remains a South Bend Fire Department investigation.

Stephens says they need the developer to remove a large crane so they can safely search the debris for clues. An accelerant-detection K9 will examine the debris, potentially helping investigators identify specific areas where samples should be collected for further testing.

She noted, “It's still far too early to determine whether anything about the fire is suspicious.”

She also said they’ve still received no word from the state fire marshal on a cause of a June 8 fire that burned the Lafayette Building.

State fire marshal spokeswoman Liz Woods has declined WVPE’s interview requests. In emails, both in June and on Wednesday, Woods said, “the fire is under investigation and we have nothing to release at this time.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team construction fireStadium FlatsarsonSouth Bend Fire DepartmentIndiana Fire MarshalIndiana State Fire MarshalLafayette Building
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott