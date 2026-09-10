Marshall County Flock contract longer than commissioners previously thought

Marshall County may have a tougher time adjusting its Flock camera contract.

Last month, the county commissioners voted to move from two-year to one-year contracts, due to concerns about data collection and the number of out-of-state searches. But it turns out that the county switched to a five-year contract back in 2023.

County Attorney Sean Surrisi says he discovered the newer contract while responding to public records requests. “Due to, I think, shortfalls in the funding, there was a decision to reduce the amount of cameras from 10 down to six, and a new contract was entered into at that time,” Surrisi told the county commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioner Adam Faulstich said he continues to prefer an annual contract. “My concern lies on . . . the speed of information right now about these systems and . . . the rate that they can change – or they have changed, updated, added stuff, took stuff away,” Faulstich said.

Surrisi said any changes would require the approval of the county prosecutor, since his name is on the contract. Still, Surrisi felt Flock would be open to the adjustments.

"There seems to be city after city that is canceling their deal," Surrisi noted. "I would think that they would be receptive to making amendments to the contract, even though they’re not obligated to, but just because of the changing reality of their business right now."

Going forward, the commissioners plan to discuss the Flock contract with the prosecutor, sheriff and the candidates running to replace them in November’s election. They plan to hold those discussions in an executive session, meaning the public won’t get to see them.