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South Bend citizen review board asks council to ease training rules

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT

Six years after its creation by the South Bend Common Council, the city’s community police review process is still struggling to establish itself. The office is asking the council for changes making it easier to find and keep board members.

The board was unable to hold meetings multiple times over the past year because too few of its nine citizen members showed up On Monday the council will hear first reading on a bill offered by Office Director Charles King, easing some of the volunteer board members’ training requirements before they can start accessing case information and hearing and voting on police misconduct complaints.

Board members now must ride along with an officer for at least 12 hours before they start hearing and voting on cases to better understand the jobs police officers do. These ride-alongs would become recommended rather than required, and board members would only need to complete six hours of orientation before hearing cases. They’d have to complete at least 16 hours of training in their first year.

In a memo to the council, King says the changes are needed so that board members can start hearing cases sooner while they’re being trained. The changes also would make it harder for council members to remove board members for missing meetings.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Community Police Review BoardCommunity Police Review OfficeSouth Bend Common CouncilCharles King III
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott