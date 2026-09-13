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Sheriff's Office doesn't want plea agreement for suspect in deputy's shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the man accused of shooting a deputy should not get a plea agreement.

Deputy Jon Samuelson was critically injured back in May, when Sharod Grafton allegedly shot him three times at a Michigan City hospital. In a statement, the sheriff’s office called the idea of a plea agreement “unfathomable,” calling the case a “deeply personal and life-changing event.”

The statement came after the local Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge #75 shared that Grafton had been offered a plea deal that would include the removal of weapons enhancements from his charges, according to Samuelson’s family. The lodge president criticized Prosecutor Sean Fagan on social media, calling his actions “a slap in the face to all law enforcement officers.”

In an open letter, Samuelson’s wife, Quinn, said she and her husband had opposed a plea deal. She added that she’s “beyond disgusted” with Fagan’s actions.

The Michigan City Police Department and the Indiana FOP have also expressed support for the Samuelson family.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team LaPorte County SheriffFraternal Order of PoliceShooting
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger