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South Bend teacher on leave after pics with student resurface

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT

The South Bend Community Schools have placed a teacher on leave as they investigate reports that she’s romantically involved with a former student.

Multiple media outlets on Monday reported that the district has placed on paid leave as a “non-disciplinary precaution” teacher Angela Hardman. Hardman teaches math at Studebaker YAS, the district’s young adult services program.

Recently pictures resurfaced on social media showing Hardman in romantic poses with a male who she allegedly once taught.

The district declined interview requests but issued a statement saying they’ve retained “independent, outside investigators to investigate the allegations and report their findings.”

The statement added, “The findings of the independent investigators will inform and determine the appropriate path forward. We take these concerns and the safety of our students extremely seriously.”

Hardman has recently shut down her Instagram account where she had shared one of the pictures.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team teachersex offenderspedophiliaSouth Bend Community School CorporationAngela Hardman
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott