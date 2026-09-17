ND conference to explore ethics, human formation around AI

The University of Notre Dame next week will host a conference focusing on the ethics around AI and what it could mean for faith communities.

The conference will draw experts from around the world for discussions happening Monday through Wednesday. The sessions are not open to the public in person but two of them will be livestreamed.

The keynote speakers will include Notre Dame philosophy professor Meghan Sullivan, director of the Institute for Ethics and the Common Good.

As Sullivan has prepared for the conference, news recently broke that rogue AI agents at OpenAI broke out of their training boxes and infiltrated other systems. It’s sparked calls for a voluntary slowdown in AI development, with one whistleblower saying there’s a 10% chance AI will lead to human extinction within the next decade.

Sullivan tricky :22 … “So I think the call for some sensible oversight of a major technological revolution is widely shared. The million dollar question is how to do it. And that’s where I think a lot of us right now are feeling a little bit at sea because this is moving so quickly and the technology is so new that trying to figure out what a safe regulation of it would look like is pretty tricky.”