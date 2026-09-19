ISP: Man accused of shooting at police car in LaPorte County found dead after manhunt

An hours-long manhunt in rural LaPorte County ended with a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while an Elkhart woman was taken into custody.

Indiana State Police say around 3:15 pm. Friday, someone reported two suspicious individuals walking on County Road 125 East, south of 900 North.

When the trooper found the man and woman and asked for identification, the man allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband and shot at the patrol car the trooper was in. The car was reportedly hit twice, but the trooper wasn’t hurt.

Police say the pair fled into the woods. The woman, identified as Erica D. Bowman, 20, of Elkhart, reportedly surrendered and was taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Police say the search for the man continued until about 7:40 p.m., when officers found him dead in the basement of a nearby home, with a handgun nearby.