South Bend-area residents can learn about new Healthy Indiana Plan work requirements

Hoosiers enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan will soon have to meet new work requirements. State officials will outline the changes Thursday during a town hall in South Bend.

Those planning to apply for benefits in January will have to start meeting the new requirements next month. With some exceptions, that means having to work at least 80 hours per month through employment, volunteering, attending school or an apprenticeship.

Representatives from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, along with the organization Covering Kids & Families, will discuss the new requirements during Thursday’s town hall. It’ll take place from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the South Bend Technology Resource Center on Franklin Street.

State Representative Maureen Bauer says she requested the South Bend visit. She said in a statement that more than a quarter of St. Joseph County residents rely on Medicaid, and she encouraged anyone with questions to attend.

A similar event in Indianapolis on Monday raised questions, not just from enrollees, but also from health care providers. FSSA Secretary Mitch Roob has warned that many Hoosiers could lose coverage, if they aren’t aware of the new requirements.

Another town hall is scheduled for October 8 in Valparaiso.