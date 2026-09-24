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Alleged school peeper charged, moved from hospital to jail

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
Paul Lundy
Paul Lundy

A man who police say peeped into the windows of an Elkhart school Tuesday has been charged and moved from the hospital to the jail.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Paul Lundy. Prosecutors have charged him with felony trespassing and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor vandalism and public nudity.

Court records detail how police arrested Lundy for looking into the windows of Beardsley Elementary, after he led them on a foot chase that included jumping in the St. Joseph River and hiding under a pontoon boat. He was suffering kidney failure from a pre-existing condition so police released him to be treated at Elkhart General Hospital.

But they say he later ran from the hospital, shed his gown and was naked when police arrested him again.

Why Lundy was looking into the school windows was unclear. He has a long history of non-violent convictions, and he’s been to prison at least three times for criminal recklessness, burglary, methamphetamine possession and resisting law enforcement. But Lundy has no sex crimes on his record and he isn’t a registered sex offender.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Paul LundyElkhart PolicenudityBeardsley Elementary
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott