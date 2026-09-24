Alleged school peeper charged, moved from hospital to jail

A man who police say peeped into the windows of an Elkhart school Tuesday has been charged and moved from the hospital to the jail.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Paul Lundy. Prosecutors have charged him with felony trespassing and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor vandalism and public nudity.

Court records detail how police arrested Lundy for looking into the windows of Beardsley Elementary, after he led them on a foot chase that included jumping in the St. Joseph River and hiding under a pontoon boat. He was suffering kidney failure from a pre-existing condition so police released him to be treated at Elkhart General Hospital.

But they say he later ran from the hospital, shed his gown and was naked when police arrested him again.

Why Lundy was looking into the school windows was unclear. He has a long history of non-violent convictions, and he’s been to prison at least three times for criminal recklessness, burglary, methamphetamine possession and resisting law enforcement. But Lundy has no sex crimes on his record and he isn’t a registered sex offender.