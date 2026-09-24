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City adds more help for affordable apartments, says soil safe

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
A rendering of a 50-unit affordable apartment complex called Heartwood Commons that KCG Development plans to build at Main and Donald streets on South Bend's south side.
Provided
A rendering of a 50-unit affordable apartment complex called Heartwood Commons that KCG Development plans to build at Main and Donald streets on South Bend's south side.

South Bend city officials Thursday approved giving an affordable housing developer more help to get a former industrial site ready for redevelopment. Their vote came despite a neighbor’s worries about buried contaminants.

The redevelopment commission unanimously approved giving Indianapolis-based KCG Development a $700,000 loan, on top of $1 million the city already has committed. The company plans to build a 50-unit complex on the city’s south side at Main and Donald streets.

KCG says the contractor who demolished the site’s previous building buried the debris instead of hauling it away.

More concerning, they also didn’t remove wells that held toxic materials, the site’s neighbor, Rebecca Ford, told the commission.

“Big holes in the ground filled with industrial chemicals, strippers, that would strip electrical components to their bones," Ford said. "And I watched when this demolition took over and I seen them push the building materials into these wells and cover it up.”

But a KCG representative and city officials said tests have shown the soil is not too contaminated for residential use.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team contaminated sitebrownfield cleanupSouth Bend Redevelopment CommissionDavid Relosaffordable housing
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott