Increased police presence expected at Fusion Fest

South Bend is promising an increased police presence for this weekend’s Fusion Fest. The event will bring food vendors, musical acts and other activities to Howard Park on Saturday and Sunday. It’s designed to represent the various cultures that make up the city.

Visitors can expect metal detectors at park entrances. Weapons, coolers and large bags will not be allowed, but small clear bags are O.K.

Safety is a top focus for Fusion Fest organizers. Unruly crowds decades ago led to the end of an older version of the event called the Ethnic Festival. More recently, two shootings left three people dead and crowds cleared out of Eddy Street Commons last Saturday night on South Bend's northeast side.

Fusion Fest also means road closures near Howard Park. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed between Martin Luther King and St. Louis boulevards from 6:00 a.m. Saturday to 6:00 a.m. Monday. St. Louis Boulevard itself remains closed until Tuesday afternoon.

South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts is a financial supporter of WVPE.