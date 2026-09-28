St. Joe County candidates to address data centers, mental health response, living costs

With just five weeks left before the Nov. 3 elections, We Make Indiana, the faith-based nonprofit, has invited candidates and voters to candidate forums this week and next.

Voters will elect five county council members, a county commissioner, the sheriff and others.

We Make Indiana says it wants to hear from candidates on issues that include mental health crisis response, data centers, the cost of living, and social needs.

The first forum, tomorrow, will start at 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, at Ironwood and Cleveland roads in South Bend. Invited are candidates for northern council districts.

In District A that’s incumbent Republican Joe Thomas and Democrat Mike Hamann.

In District B it’s incumbent Republican Amy Drake and Democrat Ranjan Rohatgi.

In District C it’s Democrat Jan Cervelli and Republican Jamie O’Brien, and for county commissioners it’s incumbent Republican Carl Baxmeyer and Democrat Bill Redman.

Next week’s forum is on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Filmore Road in South Bend. We Make Indiana has invited the sheriff candidates, Republican Rod Laureys and Democrat Scott Ruszkowski.