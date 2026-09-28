There are plenty of ways to help and get help on Hunger Action Day

September is Hunger Action Month and tomorrow (Tuesday) is Hunger Action Day, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief group.

Orange is the symbolic color for hunger relief, so you can raise awareness by wearing something orange. South Bend’s River Lights, the Central Park Bridge in Mishawaka and the Memorial Hospital Crosswalk will be lit orange.

Feeding America says last fiscal year there were over 121,000 people in northern Indiana who were food insecure and nearly a quarter of them were children. That was a nine percent increase in adults and a 13-percent increase in kids from the prior year.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana invites you to bring non-perishable food to bins that will be set up at Martin’s Supermarkets stores in South Bend, Mishawaka and Granger. Or you can bring food directly to the food bank’s Chapin Street headquarters.

The most needed food items include peanut butter, jelly, canned soup, pancake mix and syrup, boxed breakfast cereal, boxed dinner meals, canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti and sauce.