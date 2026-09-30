Changes, fund-raising benchmark to let The Window re-open soon

The Window, the Goshen social services nonprofit, announced it’s reached a fund-raising milestone and will reopen in a month.

The charity in June announced it was pausing programming for a month to reorganize as it struggled with rising need, declining donations, delayed government funding and higher costs. But in July they said they needed more time.

On Tuesday The Window announced they’ve reached a benchmark of raising $300,000, and they’ll reopen to the public Nov. 2. They released a statement saying that during the stabilization period, The Window improved program efficiency, strengthened financial processes, increased oversight, and established stronger cash controls. They also evaluated staffing and operations to ensure they reopen responsibly and are positioned for greater long-term sustainability.

The building will open each weekday, with hours varying by the day, and they’ll distribute Meals on Wheels every weekday.

Erica Bailey will serve as Transitional Executive Director, working alongside Josh Varab, who will continue as operations director.

The organization says they’ll need continued donations. To help, find this link at wvpe.org.