Ivy Tech dental hygiene clinic expansion to help students, community

Ivy Tech Community College has announced they’re expanding their dental hygiene program in South Bend.

They invite the public to a ribbon cutting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The school says the expansion will increase from 10 to 18 the number of dental chairs the students train with. They say the expansion will serve two needs. First it will increase the availability of dental hygienist training. That should mean shorter wait times to get into your dentist, since Ivy Tech trains many of the hygienists that work in Michiana.

The expansion also creates more opportunities for students, since there are always more students who want to enter the program than there are spots for.

And it will create more openings in the clinic’s community program, where the public can receive discounted cleanings and X-rays with students working under a licensed dentist.

The $2.5 million project was paid for with private donations.