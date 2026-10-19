© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court: South Bend police not liable for damages in mistaken raid

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Amy Hadley at her home on east Calvert Street in South Bend. The Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 declined to hear Hadley's appeal of an October 2025 appellate court ruling finding that the city of South Bend is not liable for damages that police inflicted on her home when they raided it in search of a suspect who the family says they didn't know.
Provided
Amy Hadley at her home on east Calvert Street in South Bend. The Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 declined to hear Hadley's appeal of an October 2025 appellate court ruling finding that the city of South Bend is not liable for damages that police inflicted on her home when they raided it in search of a suspect who the family says they didn't know.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a South Bend woman’s case against the city, in which she alleges police violated her civil rights during a botched raid.

When police bust down your door and damage your home in search of a suspect, only to have the wrong house, should they do more than say oops, sorry?

No, the Supreme Court effectively said Monday, in declining to hear Amy Hadley’s case against the city.

In 2022 a SWAT team, before realizing its mistake, threw tear gas into her windows. Broken glass filled the family’s beds and the tear gas destroyed their clothes, electronics, and other personal items.

A year ago a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that found South Bend police can’t be held liable for damages to Hadley’s East Calvert Street home. And the Supreme Court agreed Monday, declining to hear her appeal of that ruling.

But that’s federal court. Hadley’s attorneys, the Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice, a libertarian public interest law firm, says the case will now proceed in state court. Indiana’s Constitution states that “(n)o person’s property shall be taken by law, without just compensation.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott