© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart council advances new Public Safety Building project

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
The Chase Building, 121 W. Franklin St., downtown Elkhart. The city council on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 approved spending over $1.8 million to hire a firm for some interior demolition and clearance work. They plan to next spend at least $10 million to renovate the building to become the city's new Public Safety Building, bringing police, fire command and 911 operations under one roof.
Provided
The Chase Building, 121 W. Franklin St., downtown Elkhart. The city council on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 approved spending over $1.8 million to hire a firm for some interior demolition and clearance work. They plan to next spend at least $10 million to renovate the building to become the city's new Public Safety Building, bringing police, fire command and 911 operations under one roof.

The Elkhart City Council Monday night took the next step in creating a new Public Safety Building downtown.

The council approved spending over $1.8 million to convert the city-owned former Chase Building into a Public Safety Building. They’ll bring the city’s police, fire department command staff, and 911 center under one roof.

The city is hiring Green Demolition Contractors to do some interior demolition. They’ll remove the fixtures, finishes and non-structural components of the building, while leaving untouched its columns, floors, roof, and building shell.

Starting the interior demolition now lets work start while the city chooses a contractor to renovate the building. The city expects to spend at least another $10 million on that work. Mayor Rod Roberson says building a new building would have cost over $20 million.

The money will come from incremental property taxes paid in the TIF district that covers the downtown. Council member David Henke, the council’s sole Republican, cast the only “no” vote, saying TIF money should instead be used to more directly spur private investment.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott