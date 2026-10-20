Elkhart council advances new Public Safety Building project

The Elkhart City Council Monday night took the next step in creating a new Public Safety Building downtown.

The council approved spending over $1.8 million to convert the city-owned former Chase Building into a Public Safety Building. They’ll bring the city’s police, fire department command staff, and 911 center under one roof.

The city is hiring Green Demolition Contractors to do some interior demolition. They’ll remove the fixtures, finishes and non-structural components of the building, while leaving untouched its columns, floors, roof, and building shell.

Starting the interior demolition now lets work start while the city chooses a contractor to renovate the building. The city expects to spend at least another $10 million on that work. Mayor Rod Roberson says building a new building would have cost over $20 million.

The money will come from incremental property taxes paid in the TIF district that covers the downtown. Council member David Henke, the council’s sole Republican, cast the only “no” vote, saying TIF money should instead be used to more directly spur private investment.