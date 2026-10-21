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Indiana senator suspected of shoplifting quits but still on ballot

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

Republican Indiana state senator Ron Alting, suspected of shoplifting, announced Wednesday that he’s resigning.

Alting represents the Lafayette area but Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker is serving as special prosecutor in the case. She must decide whether or how to charge Alting. Police say he stole from multiple Walmart stores near Lafayette and Monticello in White County.

Alting already had said he would step back from actively campaigning. But on Wednesday he went further, saying he’s resigning his senate seat.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Alting said in recent weeks he’s undergone “extensive medical evaluation for concerning changes in my judgment, behavior and cognitive functioning. That work is continuing as my doctors seek a definitive diagnosis.”

It’s too late to remove Alting’s name from the Nov. 3 ballot. He’s running against Democrat Natasha Baker, a teacher. He said if he’s elected, the Republican Party will choose his successor in a caucus.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Sen. Ron Altingresigningindiana state senateIndiana SenateIndiana Senate RepublicansshopliftingElkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott