Police arrest suspect in fatal Roseland hit-and-run

Police have arrested a woman they say hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday on State Road 933 near Roseland.

Police said 25-year-old Dyneisha Bonds of South Bend struck and killed 65-year-old Dwayne Jude, also of South Bend. It happened around 7 a.m. in front of the Birch Hill Suites.

A St. Joseph County police spokeswoman on Wednesday released a statement saying Bonds was arrested on preliminary charges of felony resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. But beyond that the details were sketchy. The spokeswoman did not say how police found Bonds, or what Jude was doing at the time.

The statement said she was being held in the St. Joseph County jail awaiting formal charges.

Court records show Bonds also faces recent theft charges in Lake County. Prosecutors say she and another woman stole perfume from a Kohls store in Highland. When police arrested Bonds on the theft charges, they also found her with new clothing, still having the tags and theft deterrent devices.

Bonds is due in Lake County court Tuesday for an initial hearing on those charges.