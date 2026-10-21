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Police arrest suspect in fatal Roseland hit-and-run

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
Dyneisha Bonds
rymiro574
Dyneisha Bonds

Police have arrested a woman they say hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday on State Road 933 near Roseland.

Police said 25-year-old Dyneisha Bonds of South Bend struck and killed 65-year-old Dwayne Jude, also of South Bend. It happened around 7 a.m. in front of the Birch Hill Suites.

A St. Joseph County police spokeswoman on Wednesday released a statement saying Bonds was arrested on preliminary charges of felony resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. But beyond that the details were sketchy. The spokeswoman did not say how police found Bonds, or what Jude was doing at the time.

The statement said she was being held in the St. Joseph County jail awaiting formal charges.

Court records show Bonds also faces recent theft charges in Lake County. Prosecutors say she and another woman stole perfume from a Kohls store in Highland. When police arrested Bonds on the theft charges, they also found her with new clothing, still having the tags and theft deterrent devices.

Bonds is due in Lake County court Tuesday for an initial hearing on those charges.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Hit and RunDwayne JudeSt. Joseph County PoliceDyneisha Bondsfatal
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott