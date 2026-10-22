McDonald's order, prior chase quickly led police to hit-and-run suspect

St. Joseph County prosecutors released more information today on how they quickly caught the woman they say fatally hit a pedestrian while driving near Roseland Tuesday.

On Thursday prosecutors formally charged 25-year-old Dyneisha Bonds of South Bend with Level 4 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement.

But the resisting charge stems from an incident two days earlier.

First, the hit-and-run. Prosecutors say police started with surveillance video they obtained of a gray sedan hitting a man walking across State Road 933 without stopping afterward. Police then also obtained video of a gray sedan going through a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru before the man was hit.

Officers were able to confirm that a female in that car ordered food through the McDonald’s app with the name “Neishha” before driving toward where she hit 65-year-old Dwayne Jude.

When an officer told other police agencies about the car, a Chevy Lumina, South Bend police said they’d chased such a vehicle on Sunday. An officer had run the license plate after seeing the car near Portage and Diamond avenues, and found Bonds had an outstanding warrant.

They say she led police on a chase that they ultimately gave up on.

But prosecutors say she willingly surrendered at her home, admitting hitting Jude and hiding her car in a wooded area by the nearby Days Inn motel.