Rebuilding Together St. Joseph County to repair Rum Village homes in 2027 program

Residents of South Bend’s Rum Village neighborhood may be able to get free home repairs. The neighborhood is the focus of Rebuilding Together St Joseph County’s 2027 program.

Each year, the non-profit's volunteers provide free repairs to elderly, veteran and disabled homeowners under a specific income threshold. That can include roof, plumbing, electrical and furnace work, along with smaller handyman repairs.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Tutt Branch Library. Applications are due by November 16. Repairs on selected homes will take place in April.

More information about how to apply or volunteer can be found at RebuildingTogetherSJC.org.