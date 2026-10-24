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Rebuilding Together St. Joseph County to repair Rum Village homes in 2027 program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 24, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Cressy & Everett real estate agent and branch manager Quinn Thurin works on O'Brien Street in last year's Rebuilding Together program.
Provided
Cressy & Everett real estate agent and branch manager Quinn Thurin works on O'Brien Street during a previous Rebuilding Together program.

Residents of South Bend’s Rum Village neighborhood may be able to get free home repairs. The neighborhood is the focus of Rebuilding Together St Joseph County’s 2027 program.

Each year, the non-profit's volunteers provide free repairs to elderly, veteran and disabled homeowners under a specific income threshold. That can include roof, plumbing, electrical and furnace work, along with smaller handyman repairs.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Tutt Branch Library. Applications are due by November 16. Repairs on selected homes will take place in April.

More information about how to apply or volunteer can be found at RebuildingTogetherSJC.org.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Rebuilding Together St. Joseph CountyrepairsRum Village
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger