S.B. Adams High removes football coach before first playoff game

Adams High School in South Bend has reportedly parted ways with their football coach, at least for now, but school officials aren’t saying why.

Adams is preparing this week to play against Concord in the Class 5A sectional Friday night but they’re doing it without head coach Frank Karczewski. A South Bend community schools spokesman declined WVPE’s interview request, but in a statement said Karczewski is “currently away” from the program.

It’s apparently not about anything happening on the field. The 31-year-old Karczewski had won just eight games against 32 losses, but this year the team went 5-4, Adams’ first winning record in a decade.

The corporation spokesman said they won’t say whether Karczewski has quit or been fired. If he’s been fired, as someone paid with tax dollars, the factual basis or reason for his firing is a matter of public record, according to the Indiana Access to Public Records Act.

Public records say Karczewski was a language arts teacher at Adams last school year. The spokesman would only confirm that he remains employed by the district.