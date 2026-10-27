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Baroda village residents to vote on whether village should exist

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT

The Village of Baroda in Berrien County is on the Nov. 3 ballot. That’s not a candidate seeking votes, but the actual village itself.

The village was incorporated in 1907 and named for the city of Baroda in India, after village founder Michael Houser was too modest to name it after himself. A train conductor at the time said he had been born in the Indian city and Houser liked the name’s exotic sound.

But on Nov. 3 village residents can decide whether the village should disincorporate and be absorbed by the surrounding Baroda Township.

The village has 914 residents according to annual Census Bureau estimates, up from 875 counted in the 2000 Census.

The Herald-Palladium reports that a married couple in the village, Jim and Joanna Whitehead, started the disincorporation petition because they think their property taxes are too high.

But opponents of disincorporation say there’s no guarantee property taxes in the village would decline once the township takes over. The township would need a way to pay for services that village residents now enjoy but village residents don’t have, like trash pickup, road maintenance, sewers and water.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott