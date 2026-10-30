Early voting turnout remains strong in Elkhart, St. Joseph counties

Heading into the final days of early voting, tens of thousands of Michiana residents have already cast their ballots.

The St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office says more than 23,511 residents had voted, as of Friday. That already exceeds the 2022 early voting total. More than 20,600 of them voted in-person.

Meanwhile, 12,618 Elkhart County voters have cast ballots at an early voting location or by travel board, according to its clerk’s office. Of the 2,250 mail-in ballots requested in Elkhart County, 1,427 had been returned, as of Friday.

In-person early voting continues in both counties on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. St. Joseph County also has early voting hours on Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m.