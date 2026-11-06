Wright Industries plans 250 new jobs with $18 million Goshen expansion

Wright Industries is investing $18 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Goshen, with plans to create more than 250 jobs by the end of 2028.

The ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturer purchased the former Wabash National Services campus — a 72-acre property. The company moved into the facility and began production this week.

President David Wright says the company expects to grow beyond its initial hiring target as it expands production and develops additional commercial vehicle products.

“If we can achieve our goals we hope to create far more than the 250 jobs that we’re targeting by 2028," says Wright. "I think there’s a real opportunity to hire hundreds and hundreds of well-paying positions in the area over the next three to five years.”

About 75% of the anticipated new positions will be production-related, including welding, painting and other manufacturing jobs.