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South Bend council tables NDA ban as Mueller raises opposition

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:01 PM EST
The new South Bend City Hall, 215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The city plans to open it to the public Oct. 13
Jeff Parrott
/
WVPE

Responding to opposition from Mayor James Mueller, the South Bend Common Council on Monday tabled a bill that would bar city staff from entering confidential agreements.

Council members Oliver Davis and Sherry Bolden-Simpson sponsored the bill after learning that members of Mueller’s team signed non-disclosure agreements with Amazon in 2023 regarding its data center plans.

It was headed for a vote Monday night but a council committee tabled it after members received a memo from Mueller’s chief of staff, former council member Troy Warner, stating Mueller’s opposition.

Mueller issued an executive order in September, shortly after they introduced the bill, banning NDA’s about data center projects specifically.

But generally Warner said city employees handle information daily that’s required to be confidential. He said Mueller believes the bill is too broad.

Davis said he and Bolden-Simpson plan to meet with council attorney Bob Palmer and discuss how to respond to the administration’s concerns.

“From the last conversation I had with Bob, he said it looks like we still can move forward," Davis told WVPE after the meeting. "I know other townships and other cities are starting to put that in place. I know that we would be one of the first ones in Indiana to have to put this together but that’s OK.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerNDA'snon-disclosure agreementsSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerTroy WarnerOliver DavisSherry Bolden-Simpsonbob palmer
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott