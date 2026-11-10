South Bend giving working parents more help with high-quality pre-K

The city of South Bend is increasing its funding to make high-quality pre-kindergarten education and child care available to more income-eligible working parents.

Mayor James Mueller made the announcement Tuesday at El Campito, the nonprofit child care provider housed within United Way’s One Roof Southeast Neighborhood Center.

Terri Kosick is director of Ready to Grow St. Joe, the childcare advocacy nonprofit. Kosick said she’s grateful for the support of the city and the South Bend Regional Chamber, which is surveying employers on their needs.

“Child care is so expensive that it rivals tuition to college so there are ways to support your workforce with practices and we want it all to come together because it isn’t just a family issue, it’s a community issue,” Kosick said.

It's long been a priority of Mueller's. The city is already giving Ready to Grow St. Joe $100,000 a year to help providers meet high-quality standards. It will now start giving another $150,000 annually to help income-eligible working families afford that care.

Mueller, while not income-constrained, said he is experiencing the child care issue personally.

“As a father now of a 1-year-old I’m so grateful for child care and making sure that she has access to high-quality care so that both Kellye and I are able to do our professional thing.”