Rising costs a big concern for new Indiana Senate Ag Committee chair

An Elkhart County lawmaker will chair the Indiana Senate Committee on Agriculture, in the upcoming session. Senator Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) was named the new ag committee chair this week.

He says he’ll focus on helping farmers produce a crop without losing money. "I guess my priorities right now are to try and help farmers get through these high prices: the high fertilizer prices, the high diesel fuel prices," Doriot said.

As committee chair, Doriot will help choose which bills get a hearing, during the limited time available during session. He replaces Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg), in one of a number of changes made by Senate President Pro Tem-elect Chris Garten.

"Chairmanship for agriculture was not on my radar, to be honest," Doriot said. "Senator Garten thought I would be the best fit with my background."

Doriot says he worked a lot with agriculture during his 24 years as Elkhart County surveyor. He says his in-laws were dairy farmers, and he grew up in a feed mill.

The 2027 legislative session formally begins Tuesday, with Organization Day.