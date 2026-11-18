The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission has sent a ban on more hyperscale data centers back to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation.

The county council in late September voted to direct Area Plan to develop an ordinance banning any more data centers in the unincorporated county, after the Amazon and Microsoft data centers have already been approved.

But the plan commission on Tuesday voted 7-0 to send the bill back to the council with an unfavorable recommendation. Some plan commission members said Area Plan’s definition of hyperscale data center, as one being over 1 million square feet, needs more work, while others said they don’t think a ban is in the county’s best interest for economic growth.

The latter included Plan Commission President Adam DeVon, a home builder.

“I’d hate to see a ban go through right now. I’d love to see a little bit of a task force or committee that gets put together to try and redefine that before anything really gets pushed through,” DeVon said.

Even ban supporters like Democratic County Council member-elect Jan Cervelli said the ban’s wording needs more work.

“There needs to be data and scientific background, research, included in an argument for a ban for it to be durable. I don’t think that’s going to be a hard job. I think there is bountiful evidence across this country as to the need for bans relative to data centers.”

County Council President Bryan Tanner said he voted for the bill to signal he’s willing to collaborate but he agrees it’s too vague. He says the council’s Land Use Planning Committee will start debating the bill’s language Dec. 8.

“I would anticipate, given the amount of concerns, it will be held in committee for some period of time to define what the council would like to see,” Tanner says. “I imagine those who are in favor of this data center ban do not want to see it get defeated.”