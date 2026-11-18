The Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the birth of a male Masai giraffe, marking the second giraffe born at the zoo since it opened its giraffe exhibit in 2022.

The calf was born Monday, Nov. 16. Zoo officials say the newborn weighs 179 pounds and stands 6-foot-2.

Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk says the birth is particularly significant because Masai giraffes are an endangered subspecies, and the zoo participates in a breeding program aimed at supporting their population.

"So the fact that we've been able to get two recommendations and have two calves born in the last two to three years, it's huge," said Sisk. "Not only does it allow us to get people to the zoo and be able to talk about giraffe conservation and our mission, but it's adding to the population of giraffes."

Sisk says the calf is doing well and visitors may be able to see him on exhibit, depending on weather conditions. The zoo has not yet named the newborn but expects to announce a name soon.