As railfans gear up for this year’s CPKC Holiday Train visit to Indiana next week, the South Shore Line is looking to get in on the action.

The railroad says it’ll run its first-ever holiday train on Saturday, December 19. It’ll feature eight decorated cars, with themes like Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Cookie Company and Santa's Toy Factory.

Families can ride the train for $15 a ticket. The trip will include visits with Santa — plus hot chocolate, popcorn and family-friendly activities at Chicago’s Millennium Station. Round trips will leave Michigan City’s 11th Street station in the morning and the Munster/Dyer station in the afternoon. Tickets must be purchased online and go on sale today (Nov. 18) at 4:00 p.m. Central.

Many passenger and freight railroads have run some version of a holiday train for years. CPKC’s holiday train has a dedicated following in northern Indiana, even though it typically passes through in the middle of the night with no official events in the area.

Local businesses and communities often fill the gap. In Elkhart, Central Hardware says it’s planning a watch party, when the train is expected to roll through early Monday morning. The town of Chesterton says the local Moose lodge will be open with hot chocolate and baked goods. Meanwhile, the city of Portage has timed the season opening of its ice-skating rink, to coincide with the CPKC Holiday Train’s arrival.