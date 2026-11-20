For the second time this week the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Friday issued an air quality advisory for Elkhart County.

The first advisory ran Monday to Wednesday. This one is a two-parter, from Friday night to Saturday morning and again Saturday night to Sunday morning.

IDEM says the particulate matter in the air comes from burning leaves. It’s legal in the county and it’s likely to stay that way if Republican County Commissioners President Brad Rogers has a say about it.

“People aren’t taking personal responsibility," Rogers says. "Instead of creating tons of smoke for other people to breathe in, they should look at alternative means, but burning is not the best.”

In St. Joseph County, which banned burning 13 years ago, the sheriff’s department writes tickets for violations. But Rogers thinks a ban would be unenforceable.

“I don’t think we want to have multiple calls a day in the fall on leaf burning," Rogers says. "I just don’t think that’s something that is a wise use of the sheriff’s resources.”

Elkhart County Health Officer Melanie Sizemore says the health department receives complaints every year at this time. Personally, Sizemore says she’s fortunate to have considerate neighbors.

“They tend to burn late in the evening when you would have your windows closed," Sizemore says. "I do realize the health implications, people with asthma and lung conditions have a hard time breathing during those days and I agree that can be life-threatening for some of them.”