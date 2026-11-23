The South Shore Line hopes a new schedule will make trains more reliable, but on-board crews worry that staffing reductions could make them less safe.

A new timetable is set to take effect January 5. Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Dave Dech says it’ll add more weekend trains and more direct service to the Monon Corridor. But it’ll also add running time to existing trains, in an effort to improve on-time performance.

"What we looked at was very data-driven, looking at identifying the locations where we were losing time and building that into the schedule, so that our customers can rely on us," Dech told the NICTD board Monday.

The Lakeshore Corridor’s on-time performance so far this year is at 71-percent. A big concern in recent years has been falling leaves causing wheel slippage.

But employees say the railroad plans to significantly reduce on-board staffing as part of the new schedule. They worry that crews could be reduced to an engineer and a single conductor, leaving less staff to deal with emergencies or disruptive passengers.

Engineer Melanie Perzo was one of several employees who shared their experiences with the NICTD board Monday. "In my three-year career, I have been involved in incidents where someone pulled a knife on us and I had to be locked into my cab," she said. "He was taken out with a gun to his head."

Adam Wojasinski told board members that reducing staff could leave conductors in a vulnerable position, if they have to deal with emergency evacuations or violent passengers alone. "These volatile situations will also be putting our passengers in a dangerous position, as well," Wojasinski added.

Employees also voiced concern about recent changes to the railroad’s attendance policy.