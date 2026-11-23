In covering the state’s air quality advisories for Elkhart County last week, we reported that the county allows leaf burning, unlike its neighbor to the west, St. Joseph County. We look at enforcement in St. Joseph County.

Elkhart County Commissioners President Brad Rogers, a former sheriff, has said he opposes a ban because enforcement would be too much for officers.

When we shared that story on Facebook, some St. Joseph County residents commented that they also deal with smoke because the county’s burning ban, in place since 2013, isn’t enforced much.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aris Lee says officers typically only respond to burning complaints that 911 dispatchers receive. Lee says that happens two to three times a week or week and a half.

I asked him if officers will stop and talk to people they see burning while on patrol, without a complaint.

“I can’t speak for other officers," Lee says. "They may go out and talk to people, and then they may not. I have no idea.”

I asked Lee if he stops and talks to people if he sees them burning. He responded that that rarely happens because he patrols during the day, but people who burn tend to do it in the evening after work.

“Occasionally we’ll get some people who burn but we simply go out and tell them that they need to put it out, and that pretty much solves the issue.”