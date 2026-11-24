The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department today (on Tuesday) released more information about an officer recently shooting a dog while trying to serve warrants.

After an uproar over the shooting on Facebook, the department declined our interview request but released a statement acknowledging that it happened on Wednesday Nov. 18. They said officers were attempting to serve felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants at a home in the 22000 block of County Road 104.

They said as a deputy walked toward the house, a dog pushed through a storm door and came out. The deputy immediately backed away and retreated into the street while the dog aggressively walked toward him, barking. When the dog lunged at the officer, the officer shot it twice.

Police said Tuesday the dog survived. They said the suspect was not at the home, and they told the dog’s owner that the officer had shot it.

In the statement, Captain Casey Thayer said, “The incident was reviewed in accordance with Sheriff's Office policy. Following that review, the officer's actions were determined to be consistent with Sheriff's Office policy and applicable law.”

The department did not name the officer.