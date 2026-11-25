A LaPorte city police officer faces charges alleging he was doing burnouts in his private vehicle while intoxicated. His wife also was charged.

Court records say prosecutors have charged Officer Robert Hagler and his wife Kelly, both age 42, with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.

Around 1:30 a.m. on November 19, a LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy was in the area of US-6 and County Road 250 East when he heard a vehicle revving its engine and tires squealing. He saw Hagler doing burnouts with his pickup truck in the highway, stopped him, and smelled alcohol.

Hagler’s wife then pulled up, saying she’d heard about the traffic stop and hoped to talk the county officer out of making an arrest. But police then also arrested her.

His blood alcohol content was .10, over the legal limit for driving. She refused to be tested.

LaPorte City Police Chief Matthew Drangmeister declined our interview request. In a statement he said, “We hold our officers to a high standard and this situation is simply unacceptable. Officer Hagler will face the legal consequences for his actions as well as disciplinary consequences determined by our Police Merit Commission.”