Elkhart County officials file murder charges in fatal Nappanee shooting

Police have made an arrest regarding a recent fatal shooting in Nappanee.

In the early morning hours of March 22, Elkhart County police found 71-year-old Johnnie Tener dead in his home northwest of Nappanee.

Police and prosecutors have now filed murder charges in connection to his death and allege Johnnie’s wife Linda Tener, 70, shot and killed him.

According to court documents, police found Linda Tener at her son’s house which is down the road from where the Tener’s live. Linda’s son told officers she had arrived on his doorstep holding a gun and saying “your dad is dead, I shot him.” Linda's son was apparently able to wrestle the gun away from Linda by the time police arrived.

Court documents also allege that Linda Tener had been recently hospitalized for anxiety treatment and was released the day before the shooting.

Documents also say police found Johnnie Tener dead in a reclining chair with a gunshot wound to his head.