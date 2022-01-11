-
Elkhart County Sheriff’s department officials say they have made two arrests in connection to several barn fires in the county.According to a release from…
Just hours before the Nappanee City Council was due to vote on an ordinance to implement civil penalties for violating COVID-19 mitigation measures, the…
Three Elkhart County cities have committed to enforcing the county’s COVID-19 protocols. The mayors of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee will each bring an…
Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) announced Tuesday she is resigning her seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. And she’s blaming Gov. Eric…
Indiana State Police have announced the arrest of a Nappanee man on child porn charges. (You can read the release below.) Elkhart County- On August 10,…
The bids started off quickly Wednesday night, with baselines laid down for 16 parcels of property. Then, as the parcels were combined together, the bids…
A popular tourist attraction in Nappanee that provided a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish is going on the auction block later this week.…
Amish Acres in Nappanee will close after the fireworks on New Years Eve.The property has been run by the Pletcher family for more than 50 years.The family…
ELKHART COUNTY - Tonight (Feb. 28) the Elkhart County Clerk's Office will hold the first of four demonstrations of new voting equipment that will be used…
Visitors and residents of Nappanee will be able to learn a little bit more about its history through a series of walking tours starting this month. The…